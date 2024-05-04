Back again for 2024 is Husqvarna's FC 250 Rockstar Edition. Per the usual, this Rockstar Edition comes with a host of parts that aren't found on the standard production bike. This includes a set of Powerparts split triple clamps (similar to the version found on RJ Hampshire's factory bike), an updated production suspension settings, Powerparts wheels, a FMF slip-on titanium exhaust, Rekluse clutch cover, GUTS ribbed seat cover, a holeshot device, and the full Rockstar Energy factory visuals. Beyond that there are two new talking points with this machine. One if the updated, more supple frame that Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger are using in Supercross this year, along with the built-in data logger system and bike tune-ability app. This app allows you to change the engine maps, modify select things such as engine response and engine braking, along with modify the traction control and quick shifter functions on the bike. On the data-logging side of things, you can check out what gear you're in on different sections of the track, your throttle trace, throttle percentage, etc. All things you can use to learn more about your own riding and what works better in each section as you use the expanded functions from LITPro to break down and compare data normally only available to factory race teams.