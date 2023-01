Rumor_Mill

Episode four of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross preview series on Vital MX takes a look at the riders competing in the 250SX West class. The regional division promises to be one of the most competitive in some time; Jett Lawrence, Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Levi Kitchen, Stilez Robertson, RJ Hampshire, Max Anstie and more will take to the track on Saturday.