The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross preview show on Vital MX. Can Ken Roczen push Suzuki to their first 450SX main event win in six years? That is the burning question that so many are keeping a keen eye on. Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay talk about that in this episode, plus how likely it is that we will see either Justin Barcia or Marvin Musquin climb atop the podium.