Rumor_Mill

Episode three of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross preview series continues with a glimpse at five riders who have not claimed a 450SX main event victory yet, but it is coming. Can Adam Cianciarulo return to the podium? Is Malcolm Stewart going to claim gold for the first time? Is Dylan Ferrandis going to put the pieces of the puzzle in the correct place? What are the chances of Aaron Plessinger showed some of his raw pace? How about the rookie, Christian Craig?