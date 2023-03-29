2023 Pro Motocross Testing | Fox Raceway

Chase Sexton, Tom Vialle, RJ Hampshire, Justin Barcia and Max Vohland prepare for the upcoming Pro Motocross season at Fox Raceway! Even the rain did not stop play. Watch them spin some raw laps in this Vital MX video.

 

Credit: Sean Ogden
Related:
Raw
Max Vohland
Justin Barcia
Tom Vialle
Chase Sexton
RJ Hampshire
0 comments