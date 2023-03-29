2023 Pro Motocross Testing | Fox Raceway 2023 Pro Motocross Testing | Fox Raceway Vital MX Play Again Chase Sexton, Tom Vialle, RJ Hampshire, Justin Barcia and Max Vohland prepare for the upcoming Pro Motocross season at Fox Raceway! Even the rain did not stop play. Watch them spin some raw laps in this Vital MX video. Credit: Sean Ogden Related: Raw Max Vohland Justin Barcia Tom Vialle Chase Sexton RJ Hampshire Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 3/29/2023 4:22pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.