2023 KTM 300 SX VS 350 SX-F VS 450 SX-F | 2 Stroke Versus 4 Stroke | Laptimes and Comparison

2023 KTM 300 SX VS 350 SX-F VS 450 SX-F | 2 Stroke Versus 4 Stroke | Laptimes and Comparison Vital MX Play Again

We're back for a little more 2 stroke versus 4 stroke! We put the all-new 2023 KTM 300 SX two stroke up against the KTM 350 SX-F and 450 SX-F four strokes model. We've got some opinions and laptime comparisons for you, so jump in and enjoy!