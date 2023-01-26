2023 Kawasaki KX450SR | First Impressions 2023 Kawasaki KX450SR | First Impressions Vital MX Play Again Get our thoughts on the 2023 version of Kawasaki's KX450SR, the "Special Racer". Credit: Michael Lindsay / Dylan Kelley Related: Kawasaki KX450 KX450SR First Impressions Insta Hub Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 1/26/2023 8:40am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related Has Ken Roczen's Replacement at HRC Honda Been Signed? | RUMORMILL 4 Antonio Cairoli is Stateside! RAW Laps from Perris Raceway 17 The Truth of the Claim Against Haiden Deegan's Bike | Part 1 - Schofield, Deegan, Burkeen, & Cotter 11 "I Started a Job Four Days Ago. As of Right Now I'm Taking a Step Back" | Matt LeBlanc on 2023 2 Ryan Dungey and Jeffrey Herlings to Race 2022 AMA Pro Motocross? Copper Webb Staying Home? 12 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.