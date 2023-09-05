2023 Kawasaki KX250 | PROJECT BIKE

The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 was heavily improved but we still wanted to see what else we could do to make the green machine even better.
Wiseco Performance Products
www.wiseco.com
Racer Elite High Compression piston kit (Piston, rings, DLC pin & clips)
Pro X Racing Parts
www.pro-x.com
Rear Sprocket
Front Sprocket
Gold X-Ring Race Chain
Twisted Development
www.td-racing.com
ECU with custom mapping
Cometic Gasket
www.cometic.com
Top-End gaskets
Factory Connection
www.factoryconnection.com
Suspension Re-Valve and set up
FMF Racing
www.fmfracing.com
Full SS Exhaust system with RCT 4.1 Muffler
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
MX33 Front Tire
MX14 Rear Tire
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Brake Caps
Works Stand II
Oil Filler Cap
Axle Blocks
Pro-Launch Holeshot device
DeCal Works
www.decalmx.com
Semi-Custom Graphics kit in Sparkle
Pre-printed number plates backgrounds in Sparkle
MX Plastics
www.mxplastics.com
Full Plastic kit
Graphic guards
ODI
odigrips.com
ODI Podium Flight Bars- Champ Bend
Emig V2.0 Lock On Grips
Uni Filter
www.unifilter.com
Two-Stage air filter
Rekluse
www.rekluse.com
Torque Drive Clutch plates
Outer Cover
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom Cool seat cover
Scar
www.scar-racingusa.com
Titanium Footpegs
Klotz Lubricants
www.klotzlube.com
Oils & Chemicals
VP Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
T4 Fuel