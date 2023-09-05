2023 Kawasaki KX250 | PROJECT BIKE

The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 was heavily improved but we still wanted to see what else we could do to make the green machine even better.

Wiseco Performance Products                 
www.wiseco.com
Racer Elite High Compression piston kit (Piston, rings, DLC pin & clips)  

Pro X Racing Parts           
www.pro-x.com  
Rear Sprocket  
Front Sprocket  
Gold X-Ring Race Chain  

Twisted Development 
www.td-racing.com
ECU with custom mapping 

Cometic Gasket     
www.cometic.com
Top-End gaskets

Factory Connection                        
www.factoryconnection.com           
Suspension Re-Valve and set up 

FMF Racing                              
www.fmfracing.com              
Full SS Exhaust system with RCT 4.1 Muffler                            

Dunlop Tire                             
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
MX33 Front Tire
MX14 Rear Tire

Works Connection                            
www.worksconnection.com               
Brake Caps 
Works Stand II
Oil Filler Cap 
Axle Blocks 
Pro-Launch Holeshot device

DeCal Works                                     
www.decalmx.com                     
Semi-Custom Graphics kit in Sparkle                    
Pre-printed number plates backgrounds in Sparkle 

MX Plastics    
www.mxplastics.com 
Full Plastic kit   
Graphic guards

ODI 
odigrips.com
ODI Podium Flight Bars- Champ Bend 
Emig V2.0 Lock On Grips

Uni Filter                              
www.unifilter.com               
Two-Stage air filter                     

Rekluse            
www.rekluse.com 
Torque Drive Clutch plates 
Outer Cover

Moto Seat                               
www.motoseat.com                  
Custom Cool seat cover

Scar
www.scar-racingusa.com
Titanium Footpegs  

Klotz Lubricants      
www.klotzlube.com
Oils & Chemicals 

VP Fuel 
www.vpracingfuels.com  
T4 Fuel  

Credit: Dylan Kelley
