2023 Houston Supercross | Press Day Riding 2023 Houston Supercross | Press Day Riding Vital MX Play Again The 2023 Houston Supercross is less than the 24 hours away and bikes have already hit the track inside of NRG Stadium! Hear from Eli Tomac, Haiden Deegan and more as a new round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series beckons. Credit: Sean Ogden