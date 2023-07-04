2023 Glendale Supercross | Press Day Riding

The 2023 Glendale Supercross is less than the 24 hours away and bikes have already hit the track inside of State Farm Stadium! Hear from Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia as a new round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series beckons.

Credit: Sean Ogden
