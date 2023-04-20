2023 GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition | First Impressions 2023 GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition | First Impressions Vital MX Play Again GasGas has moved onto the latest platform with their new MC 250F Factory Edition. Check out our thoughts. Credit: Dylan Kelley / Jacob Hayes Related: GasGas First Impressions Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 4/20/2023 10:44am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.