The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series is well underway and the track layouts have been public for a while, but Daytona was missing from the roster much like every other season. Now, however, the animated track map for round eight has been released. The track has been designed by Ricky Carmichael, once again, and features a mix of long rhythm sections and tighter areas. Thoughts? Remember to join the conversation in the Vital MX forum.

Credit: Monster Energy Supercross
View replies to: 2023 Daytona Supercross Track | Animated Map

RL43
25 seconds ago

Ricky Carmichael is the GOAT on a dirtbike, but a Donkey in the booth, and a dodo bird for track design.

Let someone who understands track building do it..... Dreamtrax, Dirt Wurx,  Anybody.

Daytona sucks every year. The other speedway tracks are great.