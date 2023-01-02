The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series is well underway and the track layouts have been public for a while, but Daytona was missing from the roster much like every other season. Now, however, the animated track map for round eight has been released. The track has been designed by Ricky Carmichael, once again, and features a mix of long rhythm sections and tighter areas. Thoughts? Remember to join the conversation in the Vital MX forum.