2023 Charlotte SMX | Press Day ft. Cooper Webb, Haiden Deegan, and Hunter Lawrence

The first round of the inaugural 2023 SuperMotocross Playoffs is less than 24 hours away and the riders are set in Charlotte! Hear from Cooper Webb, Haiden Deegan, Hunter Lawrence, and more ahead of this weekend's race.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
Charlotte Motor Speedway
SuperMotocross World Championship
