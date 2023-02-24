2023 Arlington Supercross | Press Day Riding

The 2023 Arlington Supercross is less than the 24 hours away and bikes have already hit the track inside of AT&T Stadium! Hear from Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Haiden Deegan and more as a new round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series beckons.

 

Credit: Michael Lindsay
