With both our 2022 250cc and 450cc Shootouts completed, we thought it was time for an off-road shootout. This year we decided to change it up and include each two-stroke engine displacement and put them head to head over multiple days of testing. In our 2022 ultimate two-stroke off-road shootout, we included these machines: 2022 Yamaha YZ125X | 2022 Husqvarna TE 150I | 2022 Beta 200 RR | 2022 GasGas EC 250 | 2022 KTM 300 XC. Click play and enjoy!