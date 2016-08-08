2022 Race Tech Engine Builder Workshop - What Will You Learn?

Many careers in the industry have been started by attending the Race Tech suspension tuning seminars, and just last year they launched an annual Race Tech Engine Builder Workshop. The workshop is designed for mid to advanced engine builders and covers the ins and outs of what goes into a “world class” engine. Race Tech’s Head of Engine R&D and founder Paul Thede host this extremely informational event.



What makes a "world class" engine? How do you create low end power and powerband while improving peak power at the same time? How do you build a high performance engine that will last?



Subjects covered:



- Engine Blueprinting



- Cam Timing and Valve Trains



- Engine Assembly



- Fuels



- Dyno Analysis Introduction



- Flow Bench Introduction



- Mapping Introduction



- Valve Seat Profiles



- Engine Failure Analysis



For more information or to get signed up, email Race Tech at sales@racetech.com or give us a call at 951.279.6655.