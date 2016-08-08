What's the best 2021 450cc motocross bike? Check out our latest Shootout to find out how we place these machines against each other: 2021 Honda CRF450R vs Kawasaki KX450 vs. Yamaha YZ450F vs. Husqvarna FC 450 vs. KTM 450 SX-F. Unfortunately, the Suzuki RM-Z450 was not included because the unchanged 2021 models are not in the country at the moment. However, we still have a stacked field of bikes for our 2021 Vital MX 450 Shootout so take a seat, click play, and enjoy.



Also, keep your eye out for the full write up with all six testers' notes, bike weight chart, specs, dynographs, and HP/torque numbers.

