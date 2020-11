Which is our pick for the best 2021 250cc motocross bike? It's Shootout time between the 2021 Honda CRF250R, Husqvarna FC 250, Kawasaki KX250, KTM 250 SX-F, and Yamaha YZ250F. Unfortunately, the Suzuki RM-Z250 was omitted because the unchanged 2021 model was not in the country at the moment. However, we still had a stacked field of bikes for our 2021 Vital MX 250 Shootout, so take a seat, click play, and enjoy.