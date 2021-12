The Kurt Caselli Foundation is a great organization that is all about rider safety. They have a charity ride day every year where the vibes are high and so is the fun. This year, the Pro Team Challenge was a grass track style off-road loop with current off-road pros like Thad Duvall and Trevor Bollinger, and pros of the past like Jeff Emig. Check out the great support that makes moto such a solid community and the Pro Challenge racing.