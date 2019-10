The 2020 Vital MX 250cc Shootout results are finally here. We put the six OEM models head to head with six of our test riders varying both age and riding ability. Check out the video to see how our riders voted among more in depth feedback for each 2020 250cc motorcycle. A full in-depth article including dyno testing, weight charts, test rider notes, and more will be coming soon so keep an eye out for that.