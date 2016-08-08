While many off-road-racing series are still on hold, the Johnny Campbell-led JCR Honda squad has been keeping busy, as documented in a new video that drops today. Filmed in the Southern California hills, and featuring amazing drone footage, the video shows that Honda's CRF450RX, CRF450X and CRF250RX off-roaders are capable of impressive aerial feats when ridden by the likes of reigning AMA NGPC Champion Tarah Gieger, Dakar Rally winner Ricky Brabec, two-time AMA Hare & Hound National Champion Kendall Norman, the versatile Preston Campbell—and of course Johnny himself (an 11-time Baja 1000 winner).

