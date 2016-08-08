What's the best 2020 450cc Motocross bike? Check out our latest Shootout to find out when we place these machines against each other: 2020 Honda CRF450R vs Kawasaki KX450 vs. Yamaha YZ450F vs. Suzuki RM-Z450 vs. Husqvarna FC 450 vs. KTM 450 SX-F.
B_Rez991
9/7/2019 2:12 PM
Torrmentor
9/8/2019 4:28 AM
Why are all the testers pro?? Where is the B Vet, blue collar C guy, etc???? Keefer & MXA use these types of guys as well as pros, and I think it represents the real consumer
mattyhamz2
9/8/2019 7:20 AM
Agreed. Probably my least favorite Vital shootout so far.
burn1986
9/7/2019 10:50 PM
Very nice. These Vital shootouts get better and better
Johnny Depp
9/7/2019 4:09 PM
That was pretty definitive, I'd like to see more tracks but it probably wouldn't change anything.
Torrmentor
9/8/2019 4:28 AM
Why are all the testers pro?? Where is the B Vet, blue collar C guy, etc???? Keefer & MXA use these types of guys as well as pros, and I think it represents the real consumer
mattyhamz2
9/8/2019 7:20 AM
Agreed. Probably my least favorite Vital shootout so far.
burn1986
9/7/2019 10:50 PM
Very nice. These Vital shootouts get better and better
Johnny Depp
9/7/2019 4:09 PM
That was pretty definitive, I'd like to see more tracks but it probably wouldn't change anything.