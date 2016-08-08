So, what did Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin have to say to each other after that last lap incident? Hear their thoughts in the after-race press conference.
ML512
4/21/2018 6:19 PM
KDXGarage
4/21/2018 7:06 PM
How pathetic that Daniel Blair has to think he has to stop Jason Anderson from saying "Shit happens". Poor "our little sport". Also, how cheap to not have a microphone for the questioners. It's not like they have not had one in the past. Gah.
KDXGarage
4/21/2018 7:06 PM
