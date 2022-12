2003 Honda CR250R 2 Stroke | Cole Tompkins Project Bike

Check out this project build from our good friend Cole Tompkins, who brought this 2003 Honda CR250R back to life in the trickest of manners. As a note, we don't recommend the services provided by Varner Motorsports. If you'd like to know why, check the thread on our forum here and make your own opinion: https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/Varner-Motorsports-issues,1375078?page=0