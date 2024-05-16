The Stopwatch National is a term commonly used in motocross to describe a Thursday at Glen Helen in the weeks before the Pro Motocross season begins. As top factory pros and privateers send it in front of each other, prepping for the opening round. Usually, this is done for the sake of practice and preparation, but this year there was an official start put in place and a $10,000 purse placed for the winner of two 30 minute motos. Tune in as we give you the best angles of each moto, showing the top runners laying it down and making you feel like you were actually there. The results for the Stopwatch National are as follows:

Overall / Name / Moto Scores

1. Broc Tickle 3-1

2. Ryder DiFrancesco 2-3

3. Julian Beaumer 5-2

4. Dante Oliveira 4-6

5. Marshall Weltin 6-5

6. Derek Kelley 14-4

7. Parker Ross 12 -7

8. CJ Benard 10-10

9. Mateo Oliveira 13-8

10. Romain Pape 9-13

11. Robbie Wageman 17-9

12. Josh Mosiman 16-11

13. Brock Bennett 19-12

14. Reven Gordon 18-14

15. Pierce Brown 1-31

16. Cole Martinez 8-27

17. Jaxon Pascal 20-16

18. Dayton Briggs 7-30

19. Cameron Horner 21-17

20. Kyle Epperson 27-18

21. Joshua Varize 15-32

22. Max Lewis 30-19

23. RJ Warda 28-21

24. Scotty Verhaeghe 36-15

25. Kyle Wise 24-28

26. Dominic Desimone 32-22

27. Brayden Lessler 22-33

28. Ryder Partridge 34-23

29. Jaret Finch 29-29

30. Trevor Stewart 11-DNF

31. Jonah Schmidt 35-24

32. Casey Casper 33-26

33. Jeremy Mccool 37-25

34. Leo Tucker 43-20

35. Dane Morales 31-34