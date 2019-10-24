Polisport Honda CR Restyle Kit: Nardo Gray

If there’s one thing I love it’s old two strokes. And if there’s something that I love doing to old two strokes, it’s making them look as updated as possible. The Honda CR chassis from the early 2000’s finally has an incredible facelift option on market thanks to Polisport. Polisport originally came out with the CR Restyle Kit in an assortment of colors consisting of red, white and black. Now, Polisport has decided to introduce the same kit in the very popular Nardo Gray colorway and I had to have this kit for my current 2006 CR250 project build

Polisport Honda CR Restyle Kit Features:

MSRP $234.99 (Fits 2002-2007)

White, Black, Red and Nardo Gray

Pair of Radiator Scoops

Pair of Side Number Plates

Front & Rear Fender

Front Number Plate (includes updated bracket adapter kit)

Fork Guards

Air Box Covers

Optional Hand Guards & Fork Tube Cover Sets (additional cost)

First Impressions

Upon unboxing, the Nardo Gray is pretty awesome since you don’t often see that color plastics in the motocross world. Similar to how some of the neon plastic kits became very popular, I would guess that the Nardo Gray will catch on like wildfire as well. All the pieces have clean cuts and holes made without trimming needed or rough edges anywhere. Very professional fit and finish from the get go. I’ve had Polisport kit quite a few years back and at that time the plastics were a little thinner than the OEM plastics which doesn’t seem to be the case with this kit. Seems that this CR Restyle Kit has firmer fenders and thicker molds made which is great for long term hold up.

Installation

When it came time to install the kit it was obvious that each piece had its purpose and fit perfectly, once I figured out a few unique features for the airbox area mating up to the shrouds. Be sure to mount up the shrouds and then snap in the two airbox and rear fender connecting pieces before bolting them up so that all the pieces lay over each other properly. I didn’t use directions on this kit install but it wasn’t difficult to figure out after looking over the backsides of the pieces and how they fit into each other correctly. They snap in and once they do it’s easy to bolt up and have a fresh looking Honda CR!

Another thing to note is that the kit has a bracket adapter kit for your older CR triple clamps that allow it to mount up to the newer style mounting number plate and front fender. The front fender is made for an older CR (2002-2007) lower clamp so if you have updated CRF clamps be sure to get the appropriate fender for that year clamp/CRF setup otherwise you will have to drill in an awkward spot. Other than those few unusual scenarios the kit bolts on very easily and looks exceptional in my opinion. If I were to have to criticize one area I might suggest that Polisport align the rear shock eye holes up so they are in direct line with the shock mount and not slightly off-center and for some bonus points, Polisport may consider including the fender mount washers as per OEM fit just in case the buyer may have lost or damaged the previous ones.

First Rides

When it comes to plastics they typically last pretty well until you have a real bad get off. Luckily, I have not had any bad get offs while running this kit but despite a few tip overs and lots of sunshine, the plastics have been holding up very well and they seem to be solid and hold their rigidity better than some of the kits I’ve used in the past.

I will however say that as I rolled up to the track, the moto shop, and even dinner after, my bike had more admirers come up and ask questions about the kit since it stood out as a really unique setup wherever I’ve taken it.

If you’re looking to bring your older CR right into 2020, definitely consider the Polisport CR Restyle Kit and even one step further with the Nardo Gray setup so that your bike stands out among the rest.



