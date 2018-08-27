Product Main Knee Protection Pod Pod Knee Protection

Pod K8 Knee Brace

01. K8 Front RHS
C70_01._k8_front_rhs C70_03._k8_front_side_rhs C70_02._k8_front_lhs C70_05._k8_back_rhs C70_06._k8_back_lhs C70_04._k8_front_side_lhs C70_07._k8_side C70_08._k8_side_bent
A vast majority of professional moto and off-road racers wear knee braces. They are on a whole different level when it comes to soft tissue protection compared to just knee pads. But there are some drawbacks to riding with knee braces, typically weight, bulk, and comfort. POD (Performance On Demand) has redone their top level brace, the K8, to address all of these areas while also being medically certified. POD and CTI are the only two knee braces on the market that a doctor can write a prescription for and depending on your health insurance, there is a possibility you could be reimbursed for a pair of K8s.

A vast majority of professional moto and off-road racers wear knee braces. They are on a whole different level when it comes to soft tissue protection compared to just knee pads. But there are some drawbacks to riding with knee braces, typically weight, bulk, and comfort. POD (Performance On Demand) has redone their top level brace, the K8, to address all of these areas while also being medically certified. POD and CTI are the only two knee braces on the market that a doctor can write a prescription for and depending on your health insurance, there is a possibility you could be reimbursed for a pair of K8s. 

In this video we chat with Brett Nicholas, CEO of POD Active, who gives us a rundown on what’s new and how the K8 is different than other knee braces on the market. Fair warning, there is a lot of information in here so it isn’t a short video. Enjoy. 

Specifications
Product Pod K8 Knee Brace
Type Knee Braces
Construction Carbon Fiber
Miscellaneous - Forged Carbon Frame
- Human Motion Hinge
- Improved Protection
- Adaptive Cuffs
- Medical Compliance
- Luxury Interior
- Quick Lock Buckles
- Reliable and Serviceable
Price $799.95
More Info

​www.podactive.com
