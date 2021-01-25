Leatt X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace

Tested: Leatt X-Frame Hybrid Knee BraceVital Review
Slims down the front of the knee brace area, comfortable brace on the bike, no hot spots or pressure points.
Not the thinnest or the lightest, knee sleeves mandatory so if you are used to full-length baselayer, might get hot on warm days.
Take a look at the latest knee protection from Leatt with a novel take on the knee brace. The X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace is a two-part system, having a rigid brace frame and patella cup separate. This reduces the overall bulk of the brace and is actually really comfortable. But, don't forget the knee sleeves in the washing machine when you head to the track like I did.