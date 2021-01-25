Product Main Knee Protection Leatt Leatt Knee Protection

Leatt X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace

Vital Rating: (Very Good)
Tested: Leatt X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace

Rating: Vital Review
The Good:

Slims down the front of the knee brace area, comfortable brace on the bike, no hot spots or pressure points.

The Bad:

Not the thinnest or the lightest, knee sleeves mandatory so if you are used to full-length baselayer, might get hot on warm days.

Overall Review:

Take a look at the latest knee protection from Leatt with a novel take on the knee brace. The X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace is a two-part system, having a rigid brace frame and patella cup separate. This reduces the overall bulk of the brace and is actually really comfortable. But, don't forget the knee sleeves in the washing machine when you head to the track like I did. 

Specifications
Type Knee Braces
Construction Carbon composite
Miscellaneous
Price $449.99
More Info

www.leatt.com
Knee Protection

