ProTaper SELA Holeshot Device

If you are going to line up to race motocross, a holeshot device is mandatory. But traditional holeshot devices usually take two people with good timing to engage (unless you are Ken Roczen). Enter the ProTaper SELA (Self-Engaged Launch Assist) Holeshot Device that makes it a one-person job. Just turn the knob, compress the forks and you are good to go. Also, the SELA is compatible with most modern motocross bikes, since the fork ring is adjustable and there are different pin latches for different bikes.