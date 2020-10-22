Product Main Holeshot Devices ProTaper ProTaper Holeshot Devices

ProTaper SELA Holeshot Device

Vital Rating: (Outstanding)
ProTaper SELA Holeshot Device
Tested: ProTaper SELA Holeshot Device

Rating: Vital Review
The Good:

Universal for modern bikes, simple install, works just like it is supposed to.

The Bad:

Small click when riding, the priciest option for holeshot devices.

Overall Review:

If you are going to line up to race motocross, a holeshot device is mandatory. But traditional holeshot devices usually take two people with good timing to engage (unless you are Ken Roczen). Enter the ProTaper SELA (Self-Engaged Launch Assist) Holeshot Device that makes it a one-person job. Just turn the knob, compress the forks and you are good to go. Also, the SELA is compatible with most modern motocross bikes, since the fork ring is adjustable and there are different pin latches for different bikes.

Specifications
Product ProTaper SELA Holeshot Device
Construction
Miscellaneous
Price $159.99
More Info
Review This Product

