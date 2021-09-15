EKS Brand Lucid Goggle

EKS Brand made the leap into the rigid-lens goggle category with its latest goggle, the Lucid. It has a unique but super easy-to-use lens retention system and swapping lenses is a hassle-free operation. The field of view is very large while the goggle isn’t so large that it has helmet fitment issues. The multi-layer foam does a good job of sweat absorption and the wide strap with outriggers holds the goggle firmly against your face. One of my favorite things about the Lucid goggle is that it has its own look and is different than other goggles on the market. Plus, the nose guard is completely functional since it is flush with the goggle. Almost every other nose guard, since they stick out, interferes with the helmet and I end up ripping them off. The only con I found was that the red-colored fleece on the inside of the goggle was a little distracting. Overall, a great option in the premium goggle category.