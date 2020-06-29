No Toil Super-Flo Air Filter Kit

Tester Profile:Chris Siebenhaar

Height: 5' 11"

Weight: 175 lbs

Bike: 2020 Kawasaki KX250

All dirt bikes these days, in stock form, have a metal screen as part of the the air filter cage that holds the foam air filter in place. This is to give the floppy foam filter some structure, but mostly to prevent any chance of a backfire spark to travel back through the intake and ignite the air filter, which is flammable and covered in oil, which, most of the time, is also flammable. But, if the filter and filter oil were both flame-resistant, there would be no reason for the screen, right?

Well that's where the No Toil Super-Flo Filter kit comes in. The kit includes a new, make/model specific plastic air filter cage with no screen, as well as a pre-oiled flame-resistant air filter and an new filter cage screw. The point of this system is to safely remove the screen thereby allowing for the motor to access a freer flow of air from the intake tract.

Features of the Super-Flo Filter Kit from No Toil:

A complete replacement for your O.E.M. filter and cage assembly.

Included in the Super-Flo Kit is a super-strong, high-density polymer filter cage with no backfire screen that will allow the maximum amount of air to flow freely to the intake.

Also included is a top quality, two-stage flame-resistant foam air filter; the foam is specially treated to resist flames and sparks.

The Super-Flo Flame Resistant Filter comes pre-treated with No-Toil Biodegradable Filter Oil, so you're getting all the benefits of the greatest air filter maintenance system in the world; stops the dirt, increases horsepower, and cleans up super easy.

To provide even more protection against fire, the No-Toil filter oil is plant-based and has a much higher flash point than petroleum-based filter oils - So you're double protected.

On The Track

While there was not much difference in feel throughout the lower RPM range compared to stock, after all it is a 250F, it was the mid-range that the bike started to come alive. Out of corners, there was a little more grunt and the bike would pull a little harder allowing you to grab the next gear with a bit more giddy-up than before. But still, that’s not where the system shined. It was 15-20ft out of the corner, as the RPM’s climbed that the increase of air became noticeable.

My primary testing ground for this product was Cahuilla Creek Motocross in Anza, CA sitting at an elevation of 3,600 feet, which by nature puts a strain on bikes’ air supply. The track is full of elevation changes, with one in particular that really showcased the Super-FLO kit. Mid track stands a long, 4th gear uphill with a jump at the top. In stock form, pulling fourth gear at the top was tough, if I didn’t get a strong drive out of the right-hander at the bottom of the hill, the bike would get lethargic trying to pull such a tall gear uphill. So much so, that occasionally I had to make a last-second decision to roll out in order to make sure I landed on top of the hill as opposed to knuckling the landing.

With the Super-FLO kit this was a non-issue. Not only would the bike pull harder out of the turn at the bottom to send you up the hill with noticeably more steam, when shifting to fourth, the bike just kept pulling. The laziness in the upper range of the RPM’s was gone. In fact, once this kit was installed I never had an issue clearing the jump every lap, even as the track dried out. Again, there were multiple uphill runs to jumps and straightaways that really allowed this kit to shine, this particular jump just really stood out to me.

In simplest terms. Imagine trying to breathe through a straw, at a slow cadence and draw, the straw does not hinder your breathing that much. But as you increase both the frequency and force of your breathing, the restriction of the straw will become more noticeable. Same here. At low RPM the restriction of the backfire screen is not very hindering, but as the RPM’s increase and the throttle body opens up, the need for air increases, and the more you notice the restriction form the OEM set-up.

DFI Couplers

I ran this with both the White & Green DFI Coupler to get a feel for it with both mappings. While the nature of the White coupler is to provide more snap off the bottom and grunt into the mid, it does tend to sign off as you get into the upper range of the rpm’s, which is where this mod starts to shine. I felt like the white coupler allowed the bike to have more of a mid-range punch (when the increase in air really started to help), but shortly after it felt like the bike was getting thirsty for fuel.

This is where the green coupler made more of a difference and was my preferred coupler to run. While you did give up a bit of snap at the crack of the throttle and perhaps a tad of that midrange hit, it more than made up for with the power it carried into the top end. With the green plug, the engine still came on very strong in the mid, but allowed the bike to pull all the way to redline with the “flat” feeling that came with the white plug.

Overall

It’s simple. For $49.95 (+ $17.95 for the liquid oil kit and $22.95 for the aerosol oil kit) there is no reason you should not have this kit. It’s the cheapest way to gain available horsepower for your bike, after all, the power is already there, you just need to unlock it.

One “modification” that was made, was that I used the OEM air filter screw instead of the screw included with the kit. Reason being, the base of the screw in the Super-Flo kit is rather slim, I liked the additional coverage that the washer on the OEM screw has.