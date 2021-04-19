Yoshimura RS-12 Stainless Full Exhaust With Aluminum Muffler

As we all know, the 2021 GASGAS models are slightly changed KTM/Husqarnas at slightly cheaper prices. Yet one of the very few differences between the three models is the stock exhaust systems. KTM and Husky’s 250Fs off the showroom floor have an in-house designed exhaust system that has a resonator dubbed the Flow Design Header, which is the bulbous part of the header pipe that looks sort of like an FMF Mega Bomb or a very small two-stroke pipe. In an effort to keep costs down on the GASGAS models, they come stock with a straight header that is no doubt cheaper and less complicated to produce.

But, with that stock strait header design, the GASGAS MC 250F feels a tiny bit sluggish compared to its resonated brothers. This is where the Yoshimura RS-12 Full Exhaust comes in. With wider diameter tubing throughout, and a completely redesigned muffler this exhaust is totally different than stock.

To get the full riding impression, check out the video. The long and short of it, without sounding like a Yosh commercial, is that this system on this bike made one of the biggest differences out of all the pipes we’ve tried in the past. Most of the time a pipe will wake up a bike, but to get the night-and-day different ride feeling, the bike normally has to be remaped. With this pipe and the vented air box cover, the bike was night-and-day better period.

The only few cons to this system are, even though it is the stainless version, not titanium, it is still $899. Second, it does require a bit of bracket building to get it installed. We did the pipe swap at the track so it wasn’t that big of a deal, but I’m always scratching my head on why I need to put all the hardware together when it cost as much as it does.