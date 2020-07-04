Akrapovic Evolution Line (Titanium)

For KTMs and Husqvarnas Akrapovic exhausts are pretty common, but not so much with Hondas, especially the CRF250R. At the request of XPR Motorsports, who will be building this bike up in the future, we got our hands on Akrapovic's top-tier Evolution Full Titanium System for our CRF250R. This video review includes an unboxing, a sound check vs. stock, and a first ride impression. Unfortunately, with all the tracks in SoCal shut down, we had to get a little creative with the location.



