Akrapovic Evolution Line (Titanium)

Akrapovic
First Ride: Akrapovic Evolution Full Titanium Exhaust

Vital Review

For KTMs and Husqvarnas Akrapovic exhausts are pretty common, but not so much with Hondas, especially the CRF250R. At the request of XPR Motorsports, who will be building this bike up in the future, we got our hands on Akrapovic's top-tier Evolution Full Titanium System for our CRF250R. This video review includes an unboxing, a sound check vs. stock, and a first ride impression. Unfortunately, with all the tracks in SoCal shut down, we had to get a little creative with the location. 


Specifications
Product Akrapovic Evolution Line (Titanium)
Type Complete Exhaust System
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Fits Model Year 2020
Fits Brand Honda
Fits Size 250cc
Price $1,668.95
