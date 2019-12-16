Leatt 5.5 FlexLock Boots

New from the ground up, the Leatt 5.5 FlexLock boot was years in the making. We've seen them on pro riders like Ryan Sipes and Johnny Walker for a while and they are finally available to the public. At $389.99, they aren't as wallet draining as other top end boots but they have plenty of top-end features. It was cool to see actual test dummy footage of Leatt slamming the boot (with a fake leg) at different angles to measure the forces going into the ankle and knee. The FlexLock is designed to have a certain amount of ankle movement, even side-to-side, that is supposed to absorb some energy from an impact before transferring to the rider. But it also has lockouts that stop the ankle from moving too much, which are adjustable if you don't want much movement at all. One of the other cool features is the one-way velcro at the top of the boot. You can secure the velcro, then buckle the top strap, which slides against itself in one direction, but not the other. Pretty sweet.

Overall we were impressed with the boot. Without a hinge, the ankle feels similar to a Tech 10 and will require some break-in before it will feel completely comfortable. We'll keep riding in this boot and have a full review in the future.