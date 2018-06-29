While many glanced over Yamaha's 2019 YZ85 due to the continued looks from prior models, the bike can almost be classified as all-new because of the massive amount of changes that lies below that exterior. We chatted with Yamaha's Mike Ulrich to learn about the large list of changes aboard the '19 YZ, ahead of our eventual test of the bike.

Video: Tech Brief on the 2019 Yamaha YZ85



