Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Yamaha Yamaha Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2019 Yamaha YZ85

Views:
2019 Yamaha YZ85 yz85product
Related: Yamaha
Yamaha
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Compare to other Bikes

Walk-Around: Tech Brief on the 2019 Yamaha YZ85

What's really new on Yamaha's YZ85? A lot...

Walk-Around: Tech Brief on the 2019 Yamaha YZ85

While many glanced over Yamaha's 2019 YZ85 due to the continued looks from prior models, the bike can almost be classified as all-new because of the massive amount of changes that lies below that exterior. We chatted with Yamaha's Mike Ulrich to learn about the large list of changes aboard the '19 YZ, ahead of our eventual test of the bike.

Video: Tech Brief on the 2019 Yamaha YZ85


Read More »

While many glanced over Yamaha's 2019 YZ85 due to the continued looks from prior models, the bike can almost be classified as all-new because of the massive amount of changes that lies below that exterior. We chatted with Yamaha's Mike Ulrich to learn about the large list of changes aboard the '19 YZ, ahead of our eventual test of the bike.

Video: Tech Brief on the 2019 Yamaha YZ85


Specifications
Product Yamaha YZ85
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 85cc
Engine Type Two-Stroke
Engine Displacement 85cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke; reed-valve inducted
Bore x Stroke 47.5mm x 47.8mm
Compression Ratio 8.2~9.6:1
Fuel System Keihin® PWK 28
Ignition
Transmission Constant-mesh 6-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive Chain
Suspension Front Inverted fork; fully adjustable, 10.8-in travel
Suspension Rear Single shock; fully adjustable, 11.1-in travel
Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 220mm
Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 190mm
Tires Front 70/100-17 Dunlop® MX3S®
Tires Rear 90/100-14 Dunlop® MX3S®
Overall Length 71.7 in
Overall Width 29.9 in
Overall Height 45.1 in
Seat Height 33.1 in
Wheelbase 49.4 in
Ground Clearance 13.0 in
Rake/Trail 26.33°/3.5 in
Fuel Capacity 1.3 gal
Curb Weight 161 lb
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $4,599
More Info
Review This Product

More Products

Motocross / Dirt Bikes Yamaha Yamaha Motocross / Dirt Bikes
DEALS

The Latest