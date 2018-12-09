Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Yamaha Yamaha Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2019 Yamaha YZ450FX

Views:
yamahaproduct450fx
Related: Insta Hub Yamaha
Insta Hub Yamaha
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Compare to other Bikes

Need more info? View our Motocross / Dirt Bikes buyer's guides.

First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ450FX

Taking the YZ450F to the woods

Vital Review
First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ450FX

A year after releasing an all-new YZ450F motocross bike, Yamaha has taken those same updates plus some additional changes to the YZ450FX. This year we were in for an even bigger treat, as we actually got to fly back to test this new model in trees, creeks, and roots of South Carolina...giving us a feel for what this machine can do on its' home turf. Hit play below for our thoughts.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ450FX

Read More »

A year after releasing an all-new YZ450F motocross bike, Yamaha has taken those same updates plus some additional changes to the YZ450FX. This year we were in for an even bigger treat, as we actually got to fly back to test this new model in trees, creeks, and roots of South Carolina...giving us a feel for what this machine can do on its' home turf. Hit play below for our thoughts.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ450FX

Specifications
Product Yamaha YZ450FX
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 titanium valves
Bore x Stroke 97.0mm × 60.9mm
Compression Ratio 12.8:1
Fuel System Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm
Ignition
Transmission Constant-mesh wide-ratio 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive Chain
Suspension Front KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel
Suspension Rear KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel
Brakes Front Nissin hydraulic disc, 270mm
Brakes Rear Nissin hydraulic disc, 245mm
Tires Front 80/100-21
Tires Rear 120/80-18
Overall Length 85.6 in
Overall Width 32.5 in
Overall Height 50.0 in
Seat Height 37.6 in
Wheelbase 58.3 in
Ground Clearance 12.6 in
Rake/Trail 27.2° / 4.6 in
Fuel Capacity 2.2 gal
Curb Weight 256 lbs.
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $9,499
More Info
Review This Product

More Products

Motocross / Dirt Bikes Yamaha Yamaha Motocross / Dirt Bikes
DEALS

The Latest