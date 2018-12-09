2019 Yamaha YZ450FX

A year after releasing an all-new YZ450F motocross bike, Yamaha has taken those same updates plus some additional changes to the YZ450FX. This year we were in for an even bigger treat, as we actually got to fly back to test this new model in trees, creeks, and roots of South Carolina...giving us a feel for what this machine can do on its' home turf. Hit play below for our thoughts.

