First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250X
The two stroke that makes the woods fun againVital Review
The woods and creeks of South Carolina are where the two stroke roams, or in this case our 2019 Yamaha YZ250X which we got to take into some different scenery...unlike the deserts of the West coast. Hear our thoughts on the experience behind riding this machine in the conditions it was truly meant for.
Video - First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250X
