2019 Yamaha YZ250X

First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250X

The two stroke that makes the woods fun again

Vital Review
The woods and creeks of South Carolina are where the two stroke roams, or in this case our 2019 Yamaha YZ250X which we got to take into some different scenery...unlike the deserts of the West coast. Hear our thoughts on the experience behind riding this machine in the conditions it was truly meant for.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250X


Read More »

Specifications
Product Yamaha YZ250X
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 250cc
Engine Type Two-Stroke
Engine Displacement 249cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke; reed-valve inducted
Bore x Stroke 66.4mm × 72.0mm
Compression Ratio 7.9~9.4:1
Fuel System Keihin® PWK38S
Ignition CDI
Transmission Constant-mesh 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive Chain
Suspension Front KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 11.8-in travel
Suspension Rear KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.4-in travel
Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 270mm
Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 245mm
Tires Front 90/90-21 Dunlop® AT81F
Tires Rear 110/100-18 Dunlop® AT81F
Overall Length 86.0 in
Overall Width 32. 5in
Overall Height 50.8 in
Seat Height 28.2 in
Wheelbase 58.5 in
Ground Clearance 14.2 in
Rake/Trail 27.7° / 4.8 in
Fuel Capacity 2.1 gal
Curb Weight 229 lb
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $7,499
More Info
