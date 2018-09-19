Yamaha's XC lineup is becoming quite robust and the little bore machines aren't left out. While the YZ250FX remains unchanged in the performance department, the location of this year's test did. The BluCru decided to give us a crack at the conditions the bike was meant for by dropping us in South Carolina at Randy Hawkin's private facility with plenty of trees, roots, creeks, and tight confines to ride in. Hit the video below to find out more.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250FX