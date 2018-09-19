Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Yamaha Yamaha Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2019 Yamaha YZ250FX

Yamaha
First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250FX

The YZ250F built for the trees and the creeks

Vital Review
First Impressions: 2019 Yamaha YZ250FX

Yamaha's XC lineup is becoming quite robust and the little bore machines aren't left out. While the YZ250FX remains unchanged in the performance department, the location of this year's test did. The BluCru decided to give us a crack at the conditions the bike was meant for by dropping us in South Carolina at Randy Hawkin's private facility with plenty of trees, roots, creeks, and tight confines to ride in. Hit the video below to find out more.

Specifications
Product Yamaha YZ250FX
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 250cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 titanium valves
Bore x Stroke 77.0mm x 53.6mm
Compression Ratio 13.5:1
Fuel System Keihin® fuel injection, 44mm
Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
Transmission Wide-ratio constant-mesh 6-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive Chain
Suspension Front KYB® spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel
Suspension Rear KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel
Brakes Front Nissin hydraulic disc, 270mm
Brakes Rear Nissin hydraulic disc, 245mm
Tires Front 90/90-21 Dunlop® AT81F
Tires Rear 110/100-18 Dunlop® AT81
Overall Length 85.2 in
Overall Width 32.5 in
Overall Height 50.4 in
Seat Height 38.0 in
Wheelbase 57.7 in
Ground Clearance 12.8 in
Rake/Trail 26.3° / 4.5 in
Fuel Capacity 2.0 gal
Curb Weight 249 lb
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $7,999
More Info
