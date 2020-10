Following the pattern of most OEMs over the last few years, Yamaha threw a ton of changes at their 450 machine and a year later, that new platform shows up in a 250 version. The short version is that the 2021 YZ250F got the same frame, triple clamps, brakes, as the YZ450F along with changes to the head, air box, air intake and exhaust. For the longer version checkout the First Look here. Check out what Ping thought after a day of riding at State Fair MX.