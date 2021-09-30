2022 Yamaha YZ250

The 2022 Yamaha YZ 250 two-stroke is finally back with long-awaited upgrades. We met with the Yamaha crew for our first initial ride on the improved two-stroke at State Fair MX. With significant updates for 2022, the YZ250 is equipped with similar upgrades from the "F" lineup including improved rider ergonomics, narrow fuel tank, flatter seat, enhanced braking system, updated suspension settings, and new premium graphics. Click play to see what else has changed on the 2022 YZ250 two-stroke as Ping lays down some laps. Check it out!



