2022 Yamaha YZ250

Bike Test: 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Review

The 2022 Yamaha YZ 250 two-stroke is finally back with long-awaited upgrades. We met with the Yamaha crew for our first initial ride on the improved two-stroke at State Fair MX. With significant updates for 2022, the YZ250 is equipped with similar upgrades from the "F" lineup including improved rider ergonomics, narrow fuel tank, flatter seat, enhanced braking system, updated suspension settings, and new premium graphics. Click play to see what else has changed on the 2022 YZ250 two-stroke as Ping lays down some laps. Check it out!

New plastics and seat.
New rear wheel with lightweight sprocket like four-stroke YZs.
New bodywork.
New rear-facing air inlets.
No change to the motor, but air intake increased air flow.
The air is routed under the seat.
New front brake.
New YZ450F forks, with YZ250 specific settings.
Single seat bolt.
Soft rubber cover.
New shrouds and louvers.
Good looking machine.
Specifications
Model Year 2022
Engine Size 250cc
Engine Type Two-Stroke
Engine Displacement
Bore x Stroke
Compression Ratio
Fuel System
Ignition
Transmission
Final Drive
Suspension Front
Suspension Rear
Brakes Front
Brakes Rear
Tires Front
Tires Rear
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height
Wheelbase
Ground Clearance
Rake/Trail
Fuel Capacity
Curb Weight
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $7,799
More Info
