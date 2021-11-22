Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Yamaha Yamaha Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2022 Yamaha YZ125

Bike Test: 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Two-Stroke Review

The day has finally come. We took the arrival of the all-new 2022 Yamaha #YZ125 #twostroke at Glen Helen Raceway last week. The YZ125 bLucRU has seen some major changes for 2022 and its first for quite some time, nearly every functional part of the engine is new from the cylinder, cylinder head, piston, piston pin, crankcase, exhaust, and much more. In addition to the full renovation of the engine, updates to the chassis and body were thrown at the 2022 model as well. After a full day of testing, we give our initial thoughts on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125 two-stroke. Click play, crank the volume and enjoy. 

Specifications
Product Yamaha YZ125
Model Year 2022
Engine Size 125cc
Engine Type Two-Stroke
Engine Displacement
Bore x Stroke
Compression Ratio
Fuel System
Ignition
Transmission
Final Drive
Suspension Front
Suspension Rear
Brakes Front
Brakes Rear
Tires Front
Tires Rear
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height
Wheelbase
Ground Clearance
Rake/Trail
Fuel Capacity
Curb Weight
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $6,899
More Info
