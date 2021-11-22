The day has finally come. We took the arrival of the all-new 2022 Yamaha #YZ125 #twostroke at Glen Helen Raceway last week. The YZ125 bLucRU has seen some major changes for 2022 and its first for quite some time, nearly every functional part of the engine is new from the cylinder, cylinder head, piston, piston pin, crankcase, exhaust, and much more. In addition to the full renovation of the engine, updates to the chassis and body were thrown at the 2022 model as well. After a full day of testing, we give our initial thoughts on the 2022 Yamaha YZ125 two-stroke. Click play, crank the volume and enjoy.



