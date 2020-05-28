Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Yamaha Yamaha Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2020 Yamaha WR250F

Yamaha
Bike Test: 2020 Yamaha WR250F Review

Now featuring the same all-new chassis and engine from the YZ250F, the WR250F is a potent off-road machine with just enough manners for the trail.

Vital Review

Trickle-down economics may be a bit controversial but trickle-down dirt bike technology is pretty awesome. In 2019, the Yamaha YZ250F got an all-new frame, heavily updated motor, and a trove of other changes that kept the blue machine at the top of the shootout podium (ours, at least). Obviously, the YZ is a motocross bike and the changes were focused on making it a better one. But that doesn't mean that they won't work for on off-road bike. 

Case in point, the 2020 WR250F. Now, all three 250cc four-stroke dirt bikes from Yamaha (YZ, FX, and WR) share the same frame and most of the the same engine architecture. But as you move from track bike to trail bike, things deviate slightly to make the WR250F more off-road and enduro friendly. Among the standard list of off-road necessities (lights, dash, kickstand, 6-speed transmission, 18-inch rear wheel, o-ring chain, bigger tank, etc.), the WR also stands out from the YZ and FX with slightly different cam timing and a non-tunable ECU stock. But, that is a quick fix if you have some extra coin in your pocket since they offer a GYTR kit that allows you to use the Yamaha Power Tuner App just like with the other bikes. In our case we rode the WR250F with the stock ECU and got a good feel for power, which isn't lacking, just less explosive. 

Enjoy the video with all of our thoughts on the bike. Overall, the changes made to the 2019 YZ250F translate extremely well to the 2020 WR250F and we'll be bugging Yamaha for a longer loan soon. 

Specifications
Product Yamaha WR250F
Model Year 2020
Engine Size 250cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 valves
Bore x Stroke 77.0mm × 53.6mm
Compression Ratio 13.8:1
Fuel System Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm
Ignition
Transmission Wide-ratio 6-speed; wet multiplate clutch
Final Drive O-ring chain
Suspension Front KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel
Suspension Rear KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel
Brakes Front Hydraulic single disc brake, 270mm
Brakes Rear Hydraulic single disc brake, 245mm
Tires Front 80/100-21
Tires Rear 110/100-18
Overall Length 85.6 in
Overall Width 32.5 in
Overall Height 50.0 in
Seat Height 37.6 in
Wheelbase 58.3 in
Ground Clearance 12.6 in
Rake/Trail 27.2°/4.6 in
Fuel Capacity 2.2 gal
Curb Weight 254 lb
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $8,599
