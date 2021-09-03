Here is the 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450. No, not a lot changed. Actually, just the graphics and the addition of a tuning app are all that has happened to the premier class yellow bike over the last three years. Ping takes a spin on the latest model which feels exactly like the previous two model years, because it is exactly the same bike. We plan on getting more into the tuning app which is pretty easy and intuitive to use, but so far, the pre-programed maps don't make drastic changes to the ride feel of the machine.



