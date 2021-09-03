Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Suzuki Suzuki Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2021 Suzuki RM-Z450

Views:
RM-Z450M1_YU1_D_WEB
Suzuki
Bike Test: 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450

Here is the 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450. No, not a lot changed. Actually, just the graphics and the addition of a tuning app are all that has happened to the premier class yellow bike over the last three years. Ping takes a spin on the latest model which feels exactly like the previous two model years, because it is exactly the same bike. We plan on getting more into the tuning app which is pretty easy and intuitive to use, but so far, the pre-programed maps don't make drastic changes to the ride feel of the machine.

Specifications
Product Suzuki RM-Z450
Model Year 2021
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC
Bore x Stroke 96.0 mm x 62.1 mm (3.78 in. x 2.40 in.)
Compression Ratio 12.5:1
Fuel System Fuel injection, 44mm throttle body
Ignition Primary kickstarter with automatic decompressor
Transmission 5-speed constant mesh
Final Drive Chain, DID 520DMA2K, 114 links
Suspension Front Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force
Suspension Rear BFRC-link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload and damping force
Brakes Front Disc brake, single rotor
Brakes Rear Disc brake, single rotor
Tires Front 80/100-21 M/C (51M), tube type
Tires Rear 110/90-19 M/C (62M), tube type
Overall Length 2175 mm (85.6 in.)
Overall Width 835 mm (32.9 in.)
Overall Height 1260 mm (49.6 in.)
Seat Height 960 mm (37.8 in.)
Wheelbase 1480 mm (58.3 in.)
Ground Clearance 330 mm (13.0 in.)
Rake/Trail
Fuel Capacity 6.3 L (1.7 US gal.)
Curb Weight 112 kg (247 lb.)
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $8,999
www.suzukicycles.com
