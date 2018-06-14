Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Kawasaki Kawasaki Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2019 Kawasaki KX450

First Impressions: 2019 Kawasaki KX450

Can Kawasaki contend for the 2019 Shootout win? We think so...

Vital Review
First Impressions: 2019 Kawasaki KX450

While we test a lot of "new" bikes every year, there are some that really fit the description of all-new well. This year, that label belongs to Kawasaki and the 2019 KX450. The list of parts that didn't change is much shorter than what actually changed as the bike got the biggest overhaul of its existence as it heads into the fifth generation platform. There's so much to talk about with this bike and there's a few ways we're going to give it to you. First off, check out the video below for our usual mix of action and a quite breakdown of what we thought after our first day on the bike. If you want to read all the tech, check this out (First Look: 2019 Kawasaki KX450) and if you want even more details on what we thought of the bike, we also have about 30 minutes of audio included below the

Read More »

Video: First Impressions - 2019 Kawasaki KX450

Audio: Breaking Down the2019 Kawasaki KX450

Click play on the audio file below to get a thorough breakdown and opinions on the new machine.



Specifications
Product Kawasaki KX450
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449cc
Bore x Stroke 96.0 x 62.1mm
Compression Ratio 12.5:1
Fuel System DFI® with 44mm Keihin throttle body
Ignition Digital CDI with electric start
Transmission 5-speed, return shift
Final Drive Chain
Suspension Front 49mm inverted coil-spring telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping/12.0 in
Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® with adjustable dual-range (high/low-speed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload/12.1 in
Brakes Front Single semi-floating 270mm Braking® petal disc with dual-piston caliper
Brakes Rear Single 250mm Braking® petal disc with single-piston caliper
Tires Front 80/100-21 Dunlop MX3S
Tires Rear 120/80-19 Dunlop MX3S
Overall Length 86.0 in
Overall Width 32.7 in
Overall Height 50.2 in
Seat Height 37.6 in
Wheelbase 58.5 in
Ground Clearance 13.4 in
Rake/Trail 27.6°/4.8 in
Fuel Capacity 1.64 gal
Curb Weight 232.3 lb without fuel
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $9,299
More Info
