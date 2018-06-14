While we test a lot of "new" bikes every year, there are some that really fit the description of all-new well. This year, that label belongs to Kawasaki and the 2019 KX450. The list of parts that didn't change is much shorter than what actually changed as the bike got the biggest overhaul of its existence as it heads into the fifth generation platform. There's so much to talk about with this bike and there's a few ways we're going to give it to you. First off, check out the video below for our usual mix of action and a quite breakdown of what we thought after our first day on the bike. If you want to read all the tech, check this out (First Look: 2019 Kawasaki KX450) and if you want even more details on what we thought of the bike, we also have about 30 minutes of audio included below the video. With the extra time, we were able to talk about every aspect of the bike and each change a bit more thoroughly. Enjoy!

Video: First Impressions - 2019 Kawasaki KX450

Audio: Breaking Down the2019 Kawasaki KX450

Click play on the audio file below to get a thorough breakdown and opinions on the new machine.







