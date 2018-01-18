First Impressions: 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
It's new, it's orange, it's a Factory Edition...but is it better?Vital Review
Every few years, KTM gives us a Factory Edition that's a bit more special then the rest. Check out our thoughts on the latest version, the 2018 450 SX-F Factory Edition.
Any questions about our opinions or thoughts on the bike? Hit us with a question in the comment section below.
Every few years, KTM gives us a Factory Edition that's a bit more special then the rest. Check out our thoughts on the latest version, the 2018 450 SX-F Factory Edition.
Any questions about our opinions or thoughts on the bike? Hit us with a question in the comment section below.