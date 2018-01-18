Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes KTM KTM Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
First Impressions: 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

It's new, it's orange, it's a Factory Edition...but is it better?

Every few years, KTM gives us a Factory Edition that's a bit more special then the rest. Check out our thoughts on the latest version, the 2018 450 SX-F Factory Edition.

Any questions about our opinions or thoughts on the bike? Hit us with a question in the comment section below.

Specifications
Product KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Model Year 2018
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449.9 ccm
Bore x Stroke 95/63.4 mm
Compression Ratio 12.75:1
Fuel System Keihin EFI
Ignition Keihin EMS 44 mm throttle body
Transmission Five-speed/Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch, Boyesen hydraulics
Final Drive 13:48
Suspension Front WP USD, AER 48 310 mm
Suspension Rear WP Monoshock with linkage 300 mm
Brakes Front Brembo Disc brake Ø 260 mm
Brakes Rear Brembo Disc brake 220 mm
Seat Height 960 mm / 37.8 in
Wheelbase 1,485 ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in
Ground Clearance 370 mm / 14.6 in
Rake/Trail 26.1°
Fuel Capacity 7 liter / 1.85 gal
Curb Weight 220.6 lb
Price N/A
Motocross / Dirt Bikes
