KTM's 2019 450 SX-F is could be described as a full-production run from their 2018 Factory Edition as the only notable changes were to the shock setting and ECU settings, along with a more standard "look". Of course, the FE we're speaking of had a host of changes, pertaining mostly to the top-end of the engine, a new chassis, new exhaust system, and all-new body work...along with a few other goodies. Below, we'll focus on commenting of how the bike works on track and if you want to hear more about those exact changes, hit the link below to watch our 2018 Factory Edition First Impressions.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 KTM 450 SX-F