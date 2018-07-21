Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes KTM KTM Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2019 KTM 450 SX-F

Views:
2019 KTM 450 SX-F ktm45019product
Related: 2019 Bikes First Impressions KTM
2019 Bikes First Impressions KTM
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Compare to other Bikes

First Impressions: 2019 KTM 450 SX-F

How easy can a 450 be to ride?

Vital Review
First Impressions: 2019 KTM 450 SX-F

KTM's 2019 450 SX-F is could be described as a full-production run from their 2018 Factory Edition as the only notable changes were to the shock setting and ECU settings, along with a more standard "look". Of course, the FE we're speaking of had a host of changes, pertaining mostly to the top-end of the engine, a new chassis, new exhaust system, and all-new body work...along with a few other goodies. Below, we'll focus on commenting of how the bike works on track and if you want to hear more about those exact changes, hit the link below to watch our 2018 Factory Edition First Impressions.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 KTM 450 SX-F

First Impressions - 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

Check out the rest of our 2019 Bike Tests

Read More »

KTM's 2019 450 SX-F is could be described as a full-production run from their 2018 Factory Edition as the only notable changes were to the shock setting and ECU settings, along with a more standard "look". Of course, the FE we're speaking of had a host of changes, pertaining mostly to the top-end of the engine, a new chassis, new exhaust system, and all-new body work...along with a few other goodies. Below, we'll focus on commenting of how the bike works on track and if you want to hear more about those exact changes, hit the link below to watch our 2018 Factory Edition First Impressions.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 KTM 450 SX-F

First Impressions - 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

Check out the rest of our 2019 Bike Tests

Specifications
Product KTM 450 SX-F
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449.9 ccm SOHC
Bore x Stroke 95/63.4 mm
Compression Ratio 12.75:1
Fuel System Keihin EFI
Ignition Keihin EMS 44 mm throttle body
Transmission Five-speed/Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch, Boyesen hydraulics
Final Drive 13:48
Suspension Front WP USD, AER 48 310 mm
Suspension Rear WP Monoshock with linkage 300 mm
Brakes Front Brembo Disc brake Ø 260 mm
Brakes Rear Brembo Disc brake 220 mm
Tires Front Dunlop 90/100-21 MX3S
Tires Rear Dunlop 120/80-19 MX3S
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height 960 mm / 37.8 in
Wheelbase 1,485 ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in
Ground Clearance 370 mm / 14.6 in
Rake/Trail 26.1°
Fuel Capacity 7 liter / 1.85 gal
Curb Weight 220 lbs
Features
Miscellaneous
Price N/A
More Info
Review This Product

More Products

Motocross / Dirt Bikes KTM KTM Motocross / Dirt Bikes
DEALS

The Latest