2019 KTM 350 SX-F

KTM's 350 SX-F has had a few descriptions. For some it's considered the vet's weapon, a few will label it as a "fun" alternative to the big boys of the class (450s), other note it was the machine Antonio Cairoli won multiple world titles on, and some will say it's the bike in their garage already. So what is the 2019 model? Click play to learn more about the changes and our thoughts on the track.



