Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes KTM KTM Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2019 KTM 350 SX-F

Views:
2019 KTM 350 SX-F ktm350product
Related: KTM
KTM
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Compare to other Bikes

First Impressions: 2019 KTM 350 SX-F

Vital Review

KTM's 350 SX-F has had a few descriptions. For some it's considered the vet's weapon, a few will label it as a "fun" alternative to the big boys of the class (450s), other note it was the machine Antonio Cairoli won multiple world titles on, and some will say it's the bike in their garage already. So what is the 2019 model? Click play to learn more about the changes and our thoughts on the track.


Read More »

KTM's 350 SX-F has had a few descriptions. For some it's considered the vet's weapon, a few will label it as a "fun" alternative to the big boys of the class (450s), other note it was the machine Antonio Cairoli won multiple world titles on, and some will say it's the bike in their garage already. So what is the 2019 model? Click play to learn more about the changes and our thoughts on the track.


Specifications
Product KTM 350 SX-F
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 350cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 349cc
Bore x Stroke 88 mm/57.5 mm
Compression Ratio
Fuel System Keihin EMS
Ignition
Transmission
Final Drive
Suspension Front WP-USD, AER 48, Ø 48 mm - 12.2 inch
Suspension Rear WP shock absorber with linkage - 11.81 inch
Brakes Front
Brakes Rear
Tires Front
Tires Rear
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height
Wheelbase
Ground Clearance
Rake/Trail
Fuel Capacity
Curb Weight
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $9,499
More Info
Review This Product

More Products

Motocross / Dirt Bikes KTM KTM Motocross / Dirt Bikes
DEALS

The Latest