The 2021 KTM 250 SX-F got a smattering of updates from the previous model. Just as in years past, changes that were made to the 2020 FE bikes trickled down to the production models. Updated fork and shock settings, new fuel mapping, and new linkage bushings to reduce friction are the key changes. Check out the video to see the complete test, and head to your local KTM dealer to see the 2021 models in person.