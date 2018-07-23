KTM may have set the tone, but Honda is going for the one-up with their first ever "Works Edition" CRF450R. More than just a look, Honda added a full titanium Yoshimura slip-on exhaust, a hand ported cylinder head, and its own ECU settings. Beyond that, it also comes with top to bottom coated forks, a bit of love to the shock shaft, and upgraded wheels. Now is the Works Edition worth the extra coin? We'll answer that below, just hit play!

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF450R Works Edition

To get the low-down of what makes the Works Edition so special, hit the play button below.

Video - Tech Brief: 2019 Honda Works Edition