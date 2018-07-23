Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Honda Honda Motocross / Dirt Bikes

First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF450R Works Edition

Does Honda's Works Edition CRF450R make you scrub like Ken Roczen?

Vital Review
First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF450R Works Edition

KTM may have set the tone, but Honda is going for the one-up with their first ever "Works Edition" CRF450R. More than just a look, Honda added a full titanium Yoshimura slip-on exhaust, a hand ported cylinder head, and its own ECU settings. Beyond that, it also comes with top to bottom coated forks, a bit of love to the shock shaft, and upgraded wheels. Now is the Works Edition worth the extra coin? We'll answer that below, just hit play!

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF450R Works Edition

To get the low-down of what makes the Works Edition so special, hit the play button below.

Video - Tech Brief: 2019 Honda Works Edition

Read More »

Specifications
Product Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore x Stroke 96mm x 62.1mm
Compression Ratio 13.5:1
Fuel System Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), 46mm downdraft throttle body
Ignition Fully transistorized with electronic advance
Transmission Close-ratio five-speed
Final Drive #520 Chain; 13T/49T
Suspension Front 49mm inverted Showa fork with rebound and compression damping adjustability; 12.0 inches of travel
Suspension Rear Pro-Link® Showa single shock with adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression damping adjustability; 12.3 inches of travel
Brakes Front Single 260mm disc with twin-piston caliper
Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc
Tires Front Dunlop MX3S 90/100-21
Tires Rear Dunlop MX3S 120/80-19
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height 37.8 inches
Wheelbase 58.3 inches
Ground Clearance 12.9 inches
Rake/Trail 27° 22' (Caster Angle) / 116mm (4.6 inches)
Fuel Capacity 1.7 gallons
Curb Weight 246 lbs (wet weight)
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $11,499
