Honda has hit the third-year mark on the fifth generation CRF450R, meaning it was time for a mid-gen update. In this case, Honda has attempted to complete the overall handling characteristics of the CRF450R by making a host of frame changes towards the rear of the bike, along with a new swingarm. It also features updated electronics, including a separate ECU map for each gear, along with a launch control. Engine-wise, the '19 has an updated head to mid-pipe along with revised cylinder head ports. Lastly the usual suspension tweaks were added and Honda finally updated to 1-1/8 handlebars. For our thoughts on the updated machine, from Honda's latest intro, hit the video below and even a bit farther down you'll find more of a technical briefing video as well.

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF450R

To hear just about the technical changes to the bike and a little more depth on what went into them, hit the video below.

Video - Tech Brief: 2019 Honda CRF450R