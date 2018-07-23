Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Honda Honda Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2019 Honda CRF450R

2019 Honda CRF450R crf450r19product
C70_crf450r19product C70_19crf450rfia
First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF450R

Did last year's Shootout winner get better?

Vital Review
First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF450R

Honda has hit the third-year mark on the fifth generation CRF450R, meaning it was time for a mid-gen update. In this case, Honda has attempted to complete the overall handling characteristics of the CRF450R by making a host of frame changes towards the rear of the bike, along with a new swingarm. It also features updated electronics, including a separate ECU map for each gear, along with a launch control. Engine-wise, the '19 has an updated head to mid-pipe along with revised cylinder head ports. Lastly the usual suspension tweaks were added and Honda finally updated to 1-1/8 handlebars. For our thoughts on the updated machine, from Honda's latest intro, hit the video below and even a bit farther down you'll find more of a technical briefing video as well.

Video - First Impressions: 2019

Video - First Impressions: 2019 Honda CRF450R

To hear just about the technical changes to the bike and a little more depth on what went into them, hit the video below.

Video - Tech Brief: 2019 Honda CRF450R

 

Specifications
Product Honda CRF450R
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore x Stroke 96mm x 62.1mm
Compression Ratio 13.5:1
Fuel System Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), 46mm downdraft throttle body
Ignition Fully transistorized with electronic advance
Transmission Close-ratio five-speed
Final Drive #520 Chain; 13T/49T
Suspension Front 49mm inverted Showa fork with rebound and compression damping adjustability; 12.0 inches of travel
Suspension Rear Pro-Link® Showa single shock with adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression damping adjustability; 12.3 inches of travel
Brakes Front Single 260mm disc with twin-piston caliper
Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc
Tires Front Dunlop MX3S 90/100-21
Tires Rear Dunlop MX3S 120/80-19
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height 37.8 inches
Wheelbase 58.3 inches
Ground Clearance 12.9 inches
Rake/Trail 27° 22' (Caster Angle) / 116mm (4.6 inches)
Fuel Capacity 1.7 gallons
Curb Weight 247 lbs (wet weight)
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $9,299
